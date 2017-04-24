Boy drives 1300km before being stopped by police

A 12-year-old boy attempting to drive across Australia solo has been pulled over at Broken Hill some 1300 kilometres into his journey.

The boy was stopped in Broken Hill on Saturday morning having seemingly driven across the entire state of NSW from Kendall near Port Macquarie.

He was en route to Perth, a police spokesman said in a statement on yesterday.

Broken Hill highway patrol officers stopped the 12-year-old's vehicle about 11am on Saturday when they noticed its bumper dragging on the ground.

"Checks revealed the driver to be a 12-year-old boy travelling from Kendall NSW on his way to Perth," the spokesman said.

The boy was arrested and taken to Broken Hill police station. Inquiries are continuing.