Kim Jong-un's amazing party island revealed

Aerial pictures have been published showing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's party island.

The island - dubbed "North Korea's Ibiza" - is where the dictator enjoys entertaining guests, The Sun reports.

"The sprawling resort comprises of luxury villas dotted around Kim's giant private palace on a wooded estate on the east coast of the hermit nation," says the report.

The newspaper claims members of the nation's political elite dine on the lobsters, scallops and French cheeses and drink champagne, fine wines, whisky and brandy.

It says former basketball star Dennis Rodman - who has struck up a friendship with Jong-un - was a guest at the private retreat.

Rodman compared the resort to Spanish island Ibiza, The Sun says.

"It's like going to Hawaii or Ibiza, but he's the only one that lives there. He's got 50 to 60 people around him all the time - just normal people, drinking cocktails and laughing the whole time."

Guests of Kim are given rooms decorated with imported antique furniture, paintings and tapestries.

His seaside party pad - close to the port of Wonson - has its own marina and secluded bays patrolled 24 hours a day by heavily armed troops.

Jet skis, yachts and speed boats are moored under covers at the marina.

Kim also has a superyacht - fitted with its own array of water chutes and slides - on hand in a dock further down the coast.

A fleet of Mercedes cars is used to ferry guests to the complex across a private bridge after they arrive at a nearby airstrip.

There is also a private railway station built to service the dictator's retreat.

