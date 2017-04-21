Aussie grandma's dilemma: $2 million or Sydney apartment or $2 million in gold bullion?

It reads like something of a modern day version of the money or the bag.

But unlike the classic game show decision, there's no gamble for New South Wales mum-of-six Lynne Mitchell, who won an RSL raffle and now has a tough decision to make.

Mrs Mitchell bought just six tickets in the raffle but rather than just winning one prize, she now has to choose whether to take a A$2 million ($2.15m) Sydney apartment or $2 million in gold bullion.

The three bedroom, two bathroom apartment, which comes with A$100,000 ($107,480) of furniture included, has sweeping city views and is one the Maitland woman never in her wildest dreams imagined owning.

"I never thought I would be living nor having something like this in Sydney for sure," Mrs Mitchell told9 News.

"(It's) still a little bit surreal."

But it seems she has not settled on taking the coveted piece of Sydney real estate, which, it has been estimated could net her A$75,000 in rental income per year.

It seems the enviable view is no better than that from her current home.

"Where we live, we've got a lovely view, we look over Mount Sugarloaf but this is certainly better. Not better, just different," she said.

RSL Lotteries General Manager Tracey Bishop took Mrs Mitchell on the tour of the 200sq m apartment on Friday and said the lucky ticket was one of two million purchased.

"She bought a book of six tickets and it was the last ticket in her book that was the lucky one," Ms Bishop said.

She said the mum and grandmother has 10 days to make her decision.

"It's a tough decision - but one that thousands of people would like the opportunity to face," Ms Bishop said.

Ms Mitchell has six children ranging in age from 18 to 42 and also cares for a girl she helped bring to Australia from Nepal.

She told Ms Bishop that having had family members serve in the armed forces, she bought the $30 worth of tickets to help support the RSL.

