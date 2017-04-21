Out-of-control car kills four-year-old Melbourne boy

By Matt Young

A four-year-old boy has died after being hit by an out-of-control vehicle in a car park in suburban Melbourne, Victoria Police have confirmed.

Traffic has been described as "mayhem" around Berwick, in southeast Melbourne, after the "nasty" crash in the carpark of the Epworth Specialist Centre when the vehicle smashed into parked cars outside the medical facility around midday today, according to news.com.au.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene. The driver of the vehicle is currently speaking with police. News.com.au understands the boy was with his parents at the time.

Two adults were injured, unrelated to the child, one woman with minor injuries.

"Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating after three pedestrians were struck by a four wheel drive in Berwick," a statement from Victoria police read.

"It is believed that just before midday a light green 100 series Toyota LandCruiser was driving on Kangan Drive.

"The four wheel drive has driven through a car park and struck and killed a 4-year-old boy."

Paramedics and firefighters were also on the scene.

Visuals taken from a Seven News helicopter from above the incident show a 4WD flipped on its side and numerous cars smashed around it.

"Paramedics were called to a road crash just before midday in Kangan Drive at Berwick," a statement from Ambulance Victoria read.

"On arrival, they found three people with injuries. One of them was a young child who was in a critical condition.

"A man, believed to be in his 50s, was taken to Dandenong Hospital in a stable condition.

"A woman, believed to be in her 60s, was taken to Casey Hospital with minor injuries."

