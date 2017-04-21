Watch: Driver gets dragged by truck for 6km along Californian freeway

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

What a drag: This was a hitch an American driver clearly didn't want.

Alarming video shows a motorist left in a helpless, and terrifying, position after his car became stuck on the back of a truck and trailer rig and was dragged along an Californian highway.

The car was apparently dragged for more than six kilometres on the Cajon Pass before other motorists flagged down the truck driver. He was unaware of the drama unfolding behind him.

At one point the stuck motorist frantically waved for help from his window.

It is not known how the car came to be stuck on the truck.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver was not injured.

- NZ Herald