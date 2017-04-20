7:13pm Thu 20 April
Queensland man kicked off Qantas flight for allegedly assaulting crew

A man allegedly grabbed a female staff member by the hand before pushing her into the wall of the plane's galley area.
A Qantas flight departing Port Hedland in Western Australia's Pilbara was delayed for three hours after a man allegedly assaulted a flight attendant.

It's understood the flight crew were evicting another man who was heavily drunk when the man, believed to be a co-worker, began arguing with them about 1.15pm yesterday, according to news.com.au.

He allegedly grabbed a female staff member by the hand before pushing her into the wall of the plane's galley area, police say.

She was bruised and sore as a result.

The flight to Brisbane was delayed for three hours.

South Hedland police charged a 46-year-old man from Broadbeach in Queensland with assault on members of crew of an aircraft, which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years' imprisonment.

- news.com.au

