11:05am Thu 20 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Wild moment snake lunges at motorbike rider

A motorbike rider in Lampang, Thailand, got the fright of his life.

The man was casually motoring along a jungle road when a wild snake launched itself at him.

The video is filmed from a car behind the bike. The rider lifts his boots up to avoid the reptile but keeps his balance and carries on, without even looking back.

It is not the only cranky snake action in Thailand lately.

Earlier this month a rat snake slid into an internet cafe in Ang Thong, Thailand, and bit a man on his backside. That snake was not venomous.

Watch the snake on a road encounter.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 20 Apr 2017 11:49:51 Processing Time: 21ms