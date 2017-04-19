Wild moment snake lunges at motorbike rider

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A motorbike rider in Lampang, Thailand, got the fright of his life.

The man was casually motoring along a jungle road when a wild snake launched itself at him.

The video is filmed from a car behind the bike. The rider lifts his boots up to avoid the reptile but keeps his balance and carries on, without even looking back.

It is not the only cranky snake action in Thailand lately.

Earlier this month a rat snake slid into an internet cafe in Ang Thong, Thailand, and bit a man on his backside. That snake was not venomous.

- NZ Herald