New Zealand man found dead in Thailand apartment

A 51-year old New Zealand man has been found dead in his Bangkok apartment, police say.

A note left at the two-storey townhouse in Bangkok's Sai Mai district said the man faced a "medical problem".

Captain Methasit Pattanakittipong, deputy inspector of Sai Mai Police Station said there were no sign of foul play.

The man's wife, who was not present at the time of the incident, had called on neighbours to check on her husband. They found the body on Monday.

New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs Consular Officials said they were investigating the tragedy to provide details to family members in New Zealand.

The report of the New Zealand man's death comes after a 32-year-old Australian man plunged to his death from a fourth floor escalator at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport in late March.

The man, who also held dual Irish passport, was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead 90 minutes after the incident.