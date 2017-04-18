Woman accused of offering up her 3-year-old for sex

A 27-year-old woman accused of sex trafficking her 3-year-old child has made her first appearance in court.

FBI agents arrested Portland woman Kelsey Christine Wheeler last week, following a child porn investigation.

The woman came to the attention of law enforcement after the FBI, and local police tracked down a man who claimed he had a conversation with her on a website that advertises for prostitutes.

Court documents claim Wheeler told the man she could arrange an "encounter" between him and a 3-year-old for $1000, reports The Oregonian.

When detectives spoke with Wheeler, she said she has been working as a prostitute on and off since she was just 15 years old and denied offering up the 3-year-old for sex.

When asked about the encounter with the man, Wheeler said he offered her $6000 for a "mother-daughter" sexual experience.

Detectives later found out Wheeler was investigated by Child Protective Services in Las Vegas after she, a man and a child were found in a hotel room, all wearing minimal clothing.

- NZ Herald