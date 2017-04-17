Melania Trump elbows her husband to save him from embarrassing gaffe

It's gaffe that caused some to joke that Donald Trump couldn't find his heart.

US First Lady Melania Trump saved her daydreaming husband from an embarrassing breach of protocol, when he forgot to raise his hand to his heart for the national anthem while hosting his first Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

Even the couple's 10-year-old son Barron knew what to do, raising his hand as the family stood on a balcony overlooking one of the mansion's lawns.

The President, however, was staring off into space with both arms by his side until his wife gave him a not-so-subtle nudge with her elbow.

CNN reporter Daniella Diaz first noticed the awkward moment, and it has been reposted thousands of times since she pointed it out on Twitter.

That's a subtle nudge from Melania to remind Trump to lift his hand during the national anthem... https://t.co/P9XlYpjvcQ — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 17, 2017

Mr Trump's actions have been widely criticised, but Republicans were quick to point out that his predecessor, Barack Obama, copped a lot of flak for once saluting a Marine Guard with a coffee cup in his hand.

Either way, it seems Mrs Trump will be a tremendous asset to her husband when she leaves her home in New York to join him in Washington.

- news.com.au