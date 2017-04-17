Teen dies after shark attack off West Australia

By Rohan Smith at news.com.au

A teenager attacked by a shark at Esperance on the West Australian coast has tragically died after its believed she lost a leg.

West Australian police on Monday afternoon confirmed a female patient was being treated on the beach at Bandy Creek. She was later transported to Esperance Hospital. The attack happened just before 4pm local time.

Police later confirmed to The West Australian this afternoon the girl had been attacked at Kelp Beds, approximately 3km east of Wylie Bay, Esperance and had since died from her injuries.

17yo girl fighting for her life after Wylie Bay shark attack. #esperance pic.twitter.com/kCNdidIXa6 — Caitlyn Rintoul (@caitlynrintoul) April 17, 2017

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was in a critical condition at the scene when ambulances arrived. She was surfing with her father at a popular surf spot known Kelp Beds, three kilometres east of Wylie Bay, at the time of the attack.

Seven News reported she lost her leg in the attack along a coastline known for encounters with great white sharks.

Surfer Sean Pollard was mauled by a shark at Wylie Bay near Esperance in 2014. The two beaches are less than 8km apart. He lost his right hand and his left arm above the elbow.

He later shared his story with 60 Minutes, recounting the attack in detail.

In June last year, Doreen Collyer, 60, died after being attacked by a large great white shark while diving one kilometre off the Perth coast.

Fishermen who arrived at the scene to render assistance said they spotted the shark and claimed it was larger than their 5.3m boat.

One month earlier, Ben Gerring, 29, died after having his leg severed by a great white shark at Falcon Beach.

The Shark Smart WA website lists two shark sightings in an area to the west of Esperance over the past week: a medium-sized great white 150m off shore last Tuesday at Two Mile Beach in Hopetoun, and the same shark also seen 300m off shore at Crazies Reef.

