Woman paid hitman to kill husband's sex assault victim

• Sydney man Antun Ivan Katic is accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl in 2015

• His wife, Mary Fatima, left him in 2014 after 14 years of alleged domestic abuse

• But after she found out he was jailed, she decided to help him by hiring hitman

• Ms Katic paid $25,000 to have the Casula teenagers 'completely disappear'

• But hitman was an undercover police officer and she was sentenced on Monday

A woman who paid a hitman $25,000 to 'get rid of' her estranged husband's 14-year-old sexual abuse victim has been jailed for a minimum of four years.

Mary Fatima Katic, 64, left her husband Antun Ivan, 36, in 2014 after years of alleged domestic abuse, but decided to help him a year later after finding out he was in Sydney's Long Bay jail.

Ms Katic hired a hitman to take out his sex abuse victim and another teenage witness, telling him she wanted the pair 'completely disappeared' without even 'a bone' left, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The hitman turned out to be an undercover police officer and Ms Katic and her estranged husband pleaded guilty to solicit to murder.

Ms Katic was jailed for a minimum for four years in the Wollongong District Court on April 10.

Mr Katic will be sentenced in June for his involvement in the murder plot and the sexual abuse.

After he was refused bail and jailed, Mr Katic allegedly told another inmate the teenager had 'climbed on top of him' when he was drunk at a party.

He also said he was 'shopping' for a hitman and the inmate later informed police.

'That was horrific, I mean, my instant reaction was 'Come on Antun, he's only a child',' the inmate told police after hearing of his plan to 'get rid of' the teenage witness.

Mr and Ms Katic started a relationship in 2000, but Ms Katic left her husband in 2014 after years of alleged abuse at their home in regional NSW.

From behind bars, Mr Katic reportedly sends his wife love letters and poems, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

- Daily Mail