How United Airlines added insult to injury in Dr David Dao case

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

United Airlines failed to remove Dr David Dao's luggage from a flight they dragged him off and then sent it to the wrong address, his lawyer says.

Dr Dao's lawyer, Thomas Demetrio told the Chicago SunTimes said his client was not just missing his two front teeth when he was violented dragged off his flight in Chicago but also his luggage.

"The airline didn't even have the courtesy to give the Daos their luggage after Dr. Dao was dragged off their flight [by Chicago aviation security police officers] and transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital," Mr Demetrio said. "Instead, the airline flew their luggage to Louisville, Kentucky. And instead of delivering it to their home, they sent it to their medical practice office."

"They were not happy. They had nothing, none of their stuff," added Demetrio.

Dr Dao refused to give up his seat last weekend on a flight from Chicago to Louisville for the airline's staff who needed to travel.

Video shows he was forcibly removed from the airline by heavy-handed Chicago Aviation Security police officers.

Dr Dao has now been released from the hospital and is planning on suing United.

- news.com.au