New Zealander sentenced to two years in Bali prison after arriving at airport high on drugs

A New Zealand woman has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after she was discovered high on the drug meth when she arrived in Bali last year.

Myra William, 28, appeared upset and despondent after the sentence was handed down at Denpasar Court on Friday, saying all she was thinking about was her family.

She was found guilty of drug use rather than the more serious offences of possession and importation for which she had been charged, the Daily Mail reported.

"The defendant's actions caused unease among the society and it's against the government program to combat narcotics which is highly promoted by the government," Chief Judge Ni Made Purnama said on Thursday.

"There's no justification or reason and with that, the defendant must be punished equal to her mistake."

William was caught at Denpasar airport on August 31 by custom officials after she was seen "babbling" in the line at immigration.

During an interview with customs officer, prosecutors say a plastic pouch containing 0.43g of methamphetamine fell out of William's pants.

The 28-year-old has previously told the court she had been using the drug for about a year while living in Australia, consuming about one gram of meth a day.

William had been charged with possession of less than five grams of drugs and importation, offences which carry 12 to 15 year sentences respectively.

The lesser charge of drug use, of which she was found guilty, carries a maximum of four years.

Her sentence will be backdated to when she was arrested in August last year.

