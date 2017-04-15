Oklahoma 'witch' gets life terms for terrorising grandchild

An Oklahoma City woman accused of terrorising her 7-year-old granddaughter while dressed as a witch has been sentenced to life in prison.

Geneva Robinson, 51, was sentenced on Thursday to three consecutive life terms, The Oklahoman reported. She pleaded guilty to five counts of felony child abuse in February.

Robinson, who dressed as "Nelda" to scare her granddaughter, admitted to scratching the girl's neck, striking her face, hitting her hand with a rolling pin and cutting her hair while she slept, according to court records.

"What she did was horrific and what she did will forever impact this child and her siblings," said Assistant District Attorney Merydith Easter. "She deserves the same amount of mercy that she showed this child, and that's none."

A three-minute cellphone video shown in court previews the child's abuse. It showed Robinson dressed in black, with what appears to be a mask and her hands painted green.

"Grandma's sick because of you. You go with the witch," Granger can be heard telling the terrified girl.

The child pleaded, promising she'd be good. "I promise, witch. I promise," the girl said.

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers Letters John Drinnan: When does plain talk become hate speech? Rodney Hide: Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson book's serious allegations

"Nelda" replied in a shrill cackle: "You lie, you lie, you lie, little girl."

"I promise, witch," the girl further pleaded, "I won't do mean to Grandma. I won't hit Grandma. I won't be mean."

Prosecutors say Robinson told the girl that witches eat bad children.

Tanya Jones, Robinson's defense attorney, said Robinson lacked resources to control the child.

"She understands she went too far," Jones said.

Robinson said she is getting treatment and taking medication for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Robinson's boyfriend, Joshua Granger, was also sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felony child abuse. He is expected to serve 30 years in prison.

Police said Robinson was arrested in September 2014 after taking the malnourished girl to a hospital.

Delivering her sentence, Judge McElwee held up two photos of the young abuse victim, taken before and after she was sent to stay with Robinson.

The first showed a smiling girl with "sparking eyes", the judge said. The second showed the girl with her hair buzzed off, bruised, blistered and unsmiling.

"You know what died?" the judge asked Robinson. "Those sparkling eyes from an innocent girl."



- AP, with Daily Mail