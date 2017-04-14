Melbourne corner shop displays racist sign banning 'black' teens

By Max Margan

A Melbourne corner shop owner has displayed a racist sign banning all black teenagers from the store.

A picture of the sign placed on the front window of the store in Melton in Melbourne's west emerged on social media today, according to Daily Mail.

"Statement," the sign read. "Because the 14-18 year old black always steal. Prohibit 14-18 year-old blacks and dogs into the shop (sic)."

The sign has sent social media into a frenzy with users labelling it a "hate crime" and "disgusting".

Others argued it was perfectly reasonable to display the sign and pledged to support the business in the future.

Another social media user took a more light-hearted approach: "(There) wouldn't be too many dogs that make it to 18," they wrote.

Victoria Police said it was aware of the sign.

- Daily Mail