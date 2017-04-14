Perth man wins $1 million in lottery just weeks after being made redundant from job

A Perth man has won a A$1million lottery jackpot just three weeks after being made redundant from the job he worked for a decade.

The man won the Lotterywest division one prize on Wednesday after "frantically" applying for work to ease the financial pressure of losing his job, according to Daily Mail.

He told Lotterywest he had been buying tickets for 15 years and couldn't have won the prize at a better time.

"I can stop working on all those hundreds of job applications now," he said.

"I'm certainly in no rush now."

The man said he believed he had only won a few hundred dollars when he first checked his ticket and was surprised to find out he was Western Australia's newest millionaire.

Lotterywest spokesperson Pina Compagnone told WA Today it's the second division one win in the South Perth council area in less than a month.

"It was only a few weeks ago we had a syndicate in the area take out over $4.2 million in prize money," Compagnone said.

The latest winning ticket was bought at Lucky Charm in Karawara - the same store that sold a $30million lottery ticket in 2007.

"Back then it was the highest Lotto win that WA had ever seen," store owner Mike Casey said.

Western Australia has been responsible for 21 division one winners this year, who have claimed $58million in prizes, according to WA Today.

