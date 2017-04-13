Six Flags: 24 people stuck mid-air on stalled roller coaster

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

More than 20 people are stuck mid-air on a stalled roller coaster at an amusement park outside Washington, D.C.

Prince George's County Fire/EMS spokesman Mark Brady tweeted that the riders got stuck about 5.30pm Thursday at Six Flags America in Largo, Maryland.

The Berwyn Heights volunteer fire department tweeted that the cars of Joker's Jinx are 30m the ground.

SQ14/TS14/C14A&B enroute to Six Flags. Confirmed 24 passengers stuck on the roller coaster the Joker's Jinx. Cars are 100' off the ground pic.twitter.com/sG1nRIS3DD — Berwyn Heights VFD (@BHVFD14) April 13, 2017

Helicopter video from WJLA-TV shows six cars. Brady says the riders do not appear to be in distress. He says the department's high-angle team is developing a rescue plan.

Two dozen passengers became stuck on the same ride in August 2014. Representatives for Six Flags did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

