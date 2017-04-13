11:34am Fri 14 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Six Flags: 24 people stuck mid-air on stalled roller coaster

More than 20 people are stuck mid-air on a stalled roller coaster at an amusement park outside Washington, D.C.

Prince George's County Fire/EMS spokesman Mark Brady tweeted that the riders got stuck about 5.30pm Thursday at Six Flags America in Largo, Maryland.

The Berwyn Heights volunteer fire department tweeted that the cars of Joker's Jinx are 30m the ground.


Helicopter video from WJLA-TV shows six cars. Brady says the riders do not appear to be in distress. He says the department's high-angle team is developing a rescue plan.

Two dozen passengers became stuck on the same ride in August 2014. Representatives for Six Flags did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

- AP

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 14 Apr 2017 11:35:14 Processing Time: 18ms