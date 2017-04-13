Schapelle Corby reportedly in tears ahead of her deportation back to Australia

Schapelle Corby has cried and asked when she might be able to return to Indonesia when questioned by Bali correctional officers about her coming deportation from the country, officials say.

More than three years after being released from Kerobokan prison on parole in February 2014, the Australian met the head of Bali's Correctional Division in Denpasar on Thursday as she prepares to say goodbye to Indonesia in May.

"She shed some tears. I told her not to cry," head of Bali's correction division Surung Pasaribu told AAP.

Corby - who will be deported to Australia after her parole expires on May 27 - at first seemed "suspicious and stressed" and did not want to talk about her release, Mr Pasaribu said.

While the 39-year-old appeared healthy, Mr Pasaribu said she mentioned she was sometimes afraid to go jogging and swimming in Bali because she feared people were following her.

Corby has been photographed by media exercising at the popular tourist destination since her release in 2014.

Mr Pasaribu said Corby had asked when she would be allowed to visit Indonesia again.

It was a question best left to the Indonesian authorities in Australia, he told her.

Corby was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2005 after she was arrested the previous year in Bali with 4.1kg of cannabis inside a bodyboard bag.