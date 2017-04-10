11:21am Tue 11 April
Ohio woman charged with rape of taxi driver

Brittany Carter has been arrested on charges of rape and robbery. Photo / Police handout
An Ohio woman has been arrested and charged with the rape of a male taxi driver.

Brittany Carter, 23, was charged with first-degree rape and aggravated robbery for a January 28 incident, according to the News-Messenger.

Poilice said Carter got into the taxi in the early hours of the morning with two men.

In the vehicle, Carter performed a sex act on the driver, 29, while another passenger, Corey Jackson, 20, held a knife against his throat.

Carter and the two men allegedly stole $32 from the driver and fled.

"We don't know why she did it," Findlay Lt. Robert Ring told the News-Messenger. "Maybe it was a distraction because they took money from him."

Carter's accomplices remain at large.

- NZ Herald

