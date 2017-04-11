Multiple people shot at elementary school in California

At least four people have been injured in a shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school.

A shooter entered North Park Elementary School, opening fire in one of the classrooms.

The injured include the shooter, a teacher and two students. The students were taken to hospital and the condition of others involved is not known.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said the incident appeared to be an attempted murder suicide.

It is not yet clear how old those involved are or if the shooter is a student at the school.

"We have a shooter down and three victims. One of them is a teacher, the other two are unknown, and their condition is unknown.

"We believe the situation is contained," Maria Garcia, a spokeswoman for San Bernardino City Unified told The San Bernardino Sun.

Others were taken to nearby Cajon High School for safety, he said.

The San Bernardino Fire Department first reported "multiple" gun shot wound victims at the school.

Students at the nearby California State University in San Bernardino were told to take shelter.

- Daily Mail