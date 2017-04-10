Gold Coast man eats $600 worth of seafood before trying to flee via the ocean

By Brianne Tolj

A man has been accused of devouring a copious amount of seafood and beers at a Gold Coast restaurant before trying to avoid the bill by jumping into the ocean.

The 33-year-old man spent Sunday afternoon at Omeros Bros seafood restaurant feasting on two lobsters while drinking 17 oyster shots and six Coronas, Queensland police claim, according to Daily Mail.

But when it came time to pay the bill, which came to A$620 ($670), the man allegedly grabbed another six pack of Coronas and ran out of the waterfront SeaWorld Drive restaurant without paying.

The man ran to nearby Main Beach and swam out into the water after the restaurant's staff chased after him, police said.

The 33-year-old allegedly refused to swim back to shore and police were called to the beach.

Concerned for the man's safety because of the amount of alcohol he had consumed, lifeguards towed police officers to the man on the back of jet skis.

Police claim the man continued to refuse to get out of the water and officers were forced to go in and arrest him.

He has been charged with one count of stealing and two counts of serious assault of a police officer for allegedly resisting arrest.

The 33-year-old is expected to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court today.

- Daily Mail