Is Pauline Hanson Australia's most mocked politician?

Pauline Hanson is a regular in the pages of Australian newspapers, usually for outlandish, generally racist comments and so far this year it's no different.

New South Wales senator Sam Dastyari simply wrote "Yes" when he tweeted this GIF of Hanson being ambushed.

Most people will be familiar with The One Nation leader's comments outlining how Muslim people are quietly destroying Australian society during an interview with A Current Affair's Tracy Grimshaw.

"You line up a number of Muslims, who's the good one?" Hanson asked.

She also claimed followers of Islam are liars, saying "It's called taqiyya. They can tell you anything they want to, it's to blend into a society until the numbers grow, and then they use their will to take control of governments. That's what their tactic is."

Hanson denied she is racist and said in a statement to the Australian Parliament late last month that she condemned political correctness in the debate over freedom of speech.

"There is reverse racism in Australia," she said.

"And I think that's why Australians are fed up with this, they are fed up with where the lefties have this debate going."

The internet seems to have had long enough of Hanson's outlandish statements as meme-makers have taken to their keyboards in retaliation.

Hilarious Instagram account Beetoota Advocate loves a bit of Hanson.

"They're all crooks mate" A post shared by The Betoota Advocate (@betootaadvocate) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:05am PST

"That stuff wasn't even THAT racist anyway" A post shared by The Betoota Advocate (@betootaadvocate) on Mar 30, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

This song was a hit on the Australian charts.

"I Don't Like It" is a song by Australian artist Pauline Pantsdown released on 1 August 1998. The song features unauthorised vocals from Pauline Hanson, a former independent MP and later founder of One Nation, sampled from interviews and media clips. It peaked at number 10 on the Australian ARIA Charts and was ranked number 58 in the 1998 Triple J Hottest 100 countdown. A post shared by @fem.inist on Jan 18, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

- NZ Herald