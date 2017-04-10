2:31pm Mon 10 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Is Pauline Hanson Australia's most mocked politician?

Pauline Hanson wears a very Australian shirt during her 2009 campaign. Photo / Getty Images
Pauline Hanson wears a very Australian shirt during her 2009 campaign. Photo / Getty Images

Pauline Hanson is a regular in the pages of Australian newspapers, usually for outlandish, generally racist comments and so far this year it's no different.

Frequently mocked online for her outlandish and racist comments, Hanson being ambushed this joker has surfaced online.

New South Wales senator Sam Dastyari simply wrote "Yes" when he tweeted this GIF of Hanson being ambushed.


Most people will be familiar with The One Nation leader's comments outlining how Muslim people are quietly destroying Australian society during an interview with A Current Affair's Tracy Grimshaw.

"You line up a number of Muslims, who's the good one?" Hanson asked.

She also claimed followers of Islam are liars, saying "It's called taqiyya. They can tell you anything they want to, it's to blend into a society until the numbers grow, and then they use their will to take control of governments. That's what their tactic is."

Hanson denied she is racist and said in a statement to the Australian Parliament late last month that she condemned political correctness in the debate over freedom of speech.

'Where the bloody Halal are you?' asks this spoof of an Australian tourism advert.
'Where the bloody Halal are you?' asks this spoof of an Australian tourism advert.

Continued below.

Related Content

"There is reverse racism in Australia," she said.

"And I think that's why Australians are fed up with this, they are fed up with where the lefties have this debate going."

The internet seems to have had long enough of Hanson's outlandish statements as meme-makers have taken to their keyboards in retaliation.

Hilarious Instagram account Beetoota Advocate loves a bit of Hanson.

"They're all crooks mate"

A post shared by The Betoota Advocate (@betootaadvocate) on


"That stuff wasn't even THAT racist anyway"

A post shared by The Betoota Advocate (@betootaadvocate) on


This song was a hit on the Australian charts.


- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 10 Apr 2017 15:17:32 Processing Time: 29ms