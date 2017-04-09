Growing appetite for dog meat in Indonesia

In the steamy kitchen of a restaurant in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, chef Michael Kenzo slowly stirs a big pan of dark coloured meat mixed with chilli and spices, sweat streaming down his face.

"This is dog meat," he volunteers, without being asked.

"Every day we cook about 20 kilograms of it."

The dish is called rica-rica, a delicacy originating from Minahasa in North Sulawesi, an Indonesian province which is famous for exotic cuisine that includes animals such as bat, monkey and snake.

Reliable data on the dog meat trade in Indonesia are scarce, making it hard to establish consumption trends, experts say.

But some animal rights activists and restaurant owners say there is a growing appetite for dog meat among members of ethnic groups who do not traditionally eat dog meat.

On the resort island of Bali alone, between 60,000 and 70,000 dogs are slaughtered and eaten a year, despite lingering concerns about the spread of rabies following an outbreak of the disease there a few years ago, according to the Bali Animal Welfare Association.

"We do know that tens of millions of dogs continue to be slaughtered each year throughout Asia to supply the demand for dog meat," said Lola Webber, co-founder of Change for Animals Foundation.

"Having said that ... dog meat is increasingly unpopular amongst younger generations, especially where pet ownership is on the rise," she says.

It's not hard to find dog meat in Jakarta and its consumption is legal, even though about 85 per cent of Indonesia's 250 million people are Muslim.

Eating dog is frowned upon among Muslims, many of whom consider the animal as impure. But even so, more Muslims are eating dog meat, Kenzo believes.

"I know a haji who regularly buys dog meat from here," Kenzo says, referring to a Muslim who has made an obligatory pilgrimage to Mecca.

"Many people believe dog meat has health properties such as enhancing virility, curing asthma and skin problems," he says.

But experts say most purported health benefits are myths and there are health risks associated with eating dog meat too, which include diarrhoea caused by the cholera bacterium.

"Dogs are not classified as livestock and therefore the trade is unregulated," said Gustav Mueller, a vet in Jakarta.

"Dogs intended to be eaten are never subjected to safety inspections by authorities, before and after being slaughtered, unlike cows, chickens and pigs," he adds.

Doni Herdaru Tona, the founder of the Animal Defenders Indonesia, argues that dogs sold for their meat were often stolen and treated cruelly.

"Sellers often bludgeoned the dogs in the head to make them unconscious, roast them alive to remove their hair and then cut them into pieces," he says.

"They believe such treatment makes the meat taste better."

Animal rights campaigner Webber says: "The cruelty of the dog meat trade in Indonesia shocks me even after years of working on the anti-dog meat campaigns in South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines."

"Dog meat consumption has strong links with custom, medicine, and a part of dietary tradition, making it a difficult habit to break," she says.