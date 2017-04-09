Watch: Pigeon smacks into man during rollercoaster ride

By Luke Barnes & Gerard Couzens

It'll be a ride to forget about for this adrenaline junkie.

Bizarre footage has captured the moment he was hit by a pigeon as he tries out a new 112mph rollercoaster.

The man straps in to the Red Force vertical accelerator at Ferrari Land, Barcelona, reports Daily Mail.

For the first few seconds he appears to be thoroughly enjoying the tallest and fastest rollercoaster in Europe.

But then the ride turns sour as a pigeon smacks full-force into his chest, just narrowly missing his face and neck.

He appears to struggle to breathe for a moment before looking down, horrified, and seeing the bird.

The poor pigeon appears momentarily stuck on the man's shoulder by the sheer force of gravity.

The man's fellow rider is initially completely unaware of the incident and is too caught up in the thrill of the rollercoaster ride.

But then his friend, bleeding from a small cut on the right of his cheek, turns to him and explains what happened.

The unfortunate accident happened on Thursday during the grand opening of the Ferrari Land theme park in Port Aventura resort, an hour south of Barcelona.

The Red Force accelerator can hit speeds of 112mph in just five seconds - nearly the same speed as a Formula One car.

The rollercoaster is more than 100 feet taller then the UK's tallest rollercoaster, The Big One in Blackpool.

It is unclear whether or not the pigeon survived the accident.

- Daily Mail