Ivanka Trump's children serenade Chinese president

Ivanka Trump urged her two oldest kids Arabella and Joseph to serenade the Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mandarin during his visit to the Donald's Mar-a-Lago estate.

And proud granddad, President Donald Trump, retweeted about the performance, a day after ordering a missile attack on Syria.

The mother-of-three was eager to send a warm welcome to Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan during their first-ever meeting with Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday (US time).

Ivanka ushered out her daughter, who has already won legions of fans in China for her language abilities, and the five-year-old sang softly while both presidents looked on.

In a brief clip posted to her Instagram page, Ivanka wrote: "Very proud of Arabella and Joseph for their performance in honor of President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan's official visit to the United States."

She ended the caption with the two Chinese characters for "welcome".

In February, Trump sent the customary Lunar New Year regards to Beijing more than a week late, leaving Chinese officials unsure whether the move was an intentional slight or accidental blunder.

It was Arabella, who started learning Mandarin when she was only 18 months old, who won over numerous fans and went viral after she visited the Chinese Embassy in Washington DC during their new year celebrations.

The 5-year-old played the diplomat yet again on Thursday when she appeared in the formal dining room at Mar-a-Lago where Trump, Xi, Peng, and First Lady Melania Trump were seated.

Ivanka could be seen ushering her daughter out to meet the guests, while husband Jared Kushner held 34-year-old Joseph's hand.

The First Daughter said, "We wanted to make you feel at home," before Xi eagerly greeted the young children.

Arabella broke out into the song Jasmine while Joseph might have had a bought of stage fright, but Xi and Peng - herself a contemporary folk singer - seemed pleased by the gesture.

The kids also recited Tang dynasty poems and verses from the Three-character classics according to the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The best moment of the day! A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 4, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

While baby Theodore was absent, the 1-year-old is set to follow in his older siblings' footsteps in learning Mandarin.

On Tuesday, the baby was pictured in front of a set of building blocks covered with numbers and characters in simplified Chinese.

Ivanka seems intent on immersing all three children in Chinese culture. Another photograph on Instagram showed Theodore eating a bowl of noodles for his birthday - a tradition that signifies having a long life.

The 35-year-old has also posted photos or videos of Arabella celebrating the past four Lunar New Years.

Arabella is quite the star in China as a result and has appeared in two videos that went viral on the country's social media platforms.

One of those videos, which shows Arabella reciting Tang Dynasty poems in Mandarin while dressed in a traditional Chinese blouse, has close to 100million views.

Xi and Peng arrived in Mar-a-Lago on Thursday and spent some social time with the Trumps before policy meetings were scheduled Friday.

"The relationship developed by President Xi and myself I think is outstanding. We look forward to meeting together many times in the future," Trump said in front of the cameras on Friday morning,

The two-day summit, which was interrupted by news that the US launched airstrikes in Syria, concluded with a working lunch on Friday (US time).

