Teens arrested and extradited after fatal stabbing of man at petrol station

By Simone Ziaziaris

Two teenage boys have been extradited to NSW after being charged with murder following a violent rampage and the fatal stabbing of a man at a Queanbeyan service station.

The teens, aged 16 and 15, were arrested just after 6.30am yesterday in the ACT following investigations into the fatal stabbing of 29-year-old service station worker Zeeshan Akbar on Thursday night.

It's alleged they are also behind an attack on a homeless man, an assault at a home unit and the stabbing of another man, whose vehicle was stolen.

Joint Counter Terrorism Task Force officers charged the youths with a string of offences including murder, robbery, wounding with intent and aggravated take and drive with conveyance on Saturday.

The 16-year-old was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

They were arrested after the second stabbing in a Queanbeyan street yesterday morning, following a police chase that ended in the ACT.

The second stabbing victim was taken to Canberra hospital with non life- threatening injuries.

The teenagers both faced a children's court in the ACT today, where JCTT and homicide squad officers successfully sought the pair's extradition to NSW.

The JCTT comprises officers from the NSW Police Force, Australian Federal Police, ASIO and the NSW Crime Commission.

- AAP