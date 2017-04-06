A Current Affair reporter Ben McCormack 'expected to be charged after child porn investigation'

By Lucy Mae Beers, Ollie Gillman

A lawyer for veteran A Current Affair reporter Ben McCormack has confirmed the television journalist has been arrested and is expected to be charged over an alleged child porn investigation.

Sam Macedone told Daily Mail Australia he met with McCormack just hours after police searched Channel Nine's Sydney headquarters today.

"I did meet with Ben earlier... and I do believe he will be charged, with what though, I'm not sure," Macedone said.

He said McCormack spoke with detectives at a Sydney police station just after midday.

"I can't say a lot more about it... they might charge him then interview him, or interview then charge him," he said.

The reporter was not at work when police raided the program's offices in Willoughby, in Sydney's north, and is believed to have been arrested at his home in the city.

McCormack is understood to be assisting police with their investigation.

Channel 9 head of publicity Victoria Buchan declined to comment when Daily Mail Australia asked if McCormack would be stood down from reporting duties while the investigation is carried out.



"We have not been given any further information by the police and we won't be making any further comment at this time," Buchan said

The police raid at Channel Nine's Sydney headquarters was part of an investigation into alleged child pornography offences by an A Current Affair staffer, Daily Mail Australia was told.

Police sources confirmed that this morning's search came about after information was received relating to one of ACA's employees.

As many as eight police officers entered the building at around 9:45am this morning.

Officers ordered staff to leave their offices as they searched the building and were later seen leaving with bags of evidence.

Director of news Darren Wick sent an email to staff shortly after the search began this morning.

It said: "I can confirm that officers from the New South Wales police have been at TCN this morning investigating matters relating to a staff member at A Current Affair.

"It's a personal matter that does not relate to the program or NINE.

"We are co-operating with the police. However, we are not in a position to comment any further as this is an ongoing investigation."

A Nine spokeswoman said: "The police are in the ACA offices doing an investigation and we are co-operating fully.

"The matter is a personal one and not related to a story or the program."

Staff have since returned to work.

New South Wales Police confirmed that a search had taken place but did not provide any further information.

A spokesman said: "Police have conducted inquiries at an office in Willoughby this morning.

"The investigation relates to a personal matter of an employee, and as inquiries continue, no further information is available."

- Daily Mail