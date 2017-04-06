Gable Tostee appears to have a new Tinder profile under name Eric Thomas

Gable Tostee appears to activated a new Tinder account just months after he was acquitted of killing Warriena Wright - who he met on the dating app.

Tostee, 31, was found not guilty of murdering 26-year-old New Zealand tourist Warriena Wright last October, after she fell from the balcony of his 14th floor Gold Coast apartment in 2014, according to Daily Mail.

Tostee's new Tinder profile was spotted by a Gold Coast woman who uses the dating app and recognised the self-confessed playboy, according to The Daily Telegraph.





The 31-year-old's age and new name of Eric Thomas appear on the new profile.

It also lists Griffith University as his educational background.

One image shows Tostee lying shirtless in bed and another is of the 31-year-old partaking in a food contest.

"Shhh don't tell Channel 9," the profile reads, referring to the media attention surrounding the death of Wright and his subsequent trial.

Tostee has previously accused Channel 9 of having "ruined his life," according to The Daily Telegraph.

- news.com.au