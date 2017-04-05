10:19am Wed 5 April
Biggest meth bust in Australia's history as 903kg seized

A previous ice bust in Australia last month. The drug was shipped from China. Photo / Twitter, Victoria police
Almost a tonne of the drug ice has been seized in Melbourne in the largest ever bust in Australia's history.

Two men have been charged with drug trafficking after the record 903kg haul, valued at almost A$900 million.

Australian Federal Police images show the drug, equivalent to nine million individual hits, was hidden in between planks of wood being shipped to Melbourne.

Federal Justice Minister Michael Keenan and Victoria's Police Minister Lisa Neville will reveal more details about the seizure at a press conference today.

It comes less than a week after AFP and Australian Border Force officers arrested three Vietnamese nationals in Melbourne and seized 300kg of ice hidden in metal gates.

- AAP

