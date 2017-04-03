Policeman describes helplessness as car carrying a mother and children slips away during New South Wales floods

A former policeman who attempted to retrieve a mother and two children from a sunken car has described the helpless moment he saw signs of life slip away.

Matthew Grinham was driving by flood waters at Tumbulgum by the swollen Tweed River in Northern New South Wales on Monday afternoon when he saw a girl hysterically screaming while running along the road, yelling that her mum, little sister and brother were trapped in the river in the car.

The 10-year-old had somehow managed to escaped the sunken vehicle after it plunged into deep and murky flood water and had run to call for help.

"We pulled up just after the car went under," Mr Grinham recalled, speaking with the Daily Telegraph.

"She couldn't say much, she just said my mum, my little sister and my (older) brother have gone in the river in a car."

Mr Grinham told reporters he initially thought a calf had fallen in the water, but realised the situation was dire and leapt to action.

"I looked down on the road and saw the skid marks of a car, its tracks were in the mud and I just jumped in," he told The Australian.

The Tumbulgum local described the freezing and "horrible" murky flood waters, and the sense of despair he felt when he realised he wouldn't be able to retrieve the car and the family members it was carrying.

"The helplessness of not being able to find the car, the bubbles were there, we could find the bubbles, we just couldn't get to the car," he said.

"At first we were going to go feet first, just pushing down to try and see if we could feel it with our feet. I tried a couple of times, but the bubbles, they trailed away. They just got less and less."

Police divers will today resume the search for the vehicle and three bodies which remain underwater as the debris-strewn current, brought by tail end of ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie, rushes overhead.

The vehicle was located on Monday afternoon and a crime scene has been established.

The girl who managed to escape and raised the with nearby farmers and passers-by like Mr Grinham, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and is being cared for by family members.

While family was being alerted last night by police, Nine News reported the children's father was "beside himself".

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Jeff Loy said the tragedy would have a "major impact" on not only the family, but the wider Tweed community.

Police will also investigate how the woman came to be driving on the closed road by the river's burst banks.

The tragedy is the latest in what's been a devastating few days for flood-hit northern NSW residents, with two women aged 36 and 64 confirmed dead and a man dying of a heart attack.

A massive clean-up operation is under way as communities pick up the pieces of ruined homes and businesses. Damage is widespread along the east coast and further inland where ex-topical Cyclone Debbie has caused flooding and destruction since early last week.

In Queensland, Rockhampton is still bracing for the worst of the cyclone's after-effects.

Lismore, Murwillumbah and Tweed Heads residents have been given he all-clear to return home after floodwaters washed through the region over the past three days.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visited flood-hit communities on Monday to reassure locals they'd be given support.

- news.com.au