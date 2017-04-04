Family to donate organs of student who choked to death at pancake-eating contest

A Sacred Heart University sorority girl died this weekend, three days after choking during a Greek life pancake-eating competition at the Fairfield, Connecticut school.

Caitlin Nelson, 20, of Clark, New Jersey, passed away Sunday at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City.

Nelson will have her organs donated as she wished, a friend of the grieving family said today.

Witnesses at the Greek life dinner Thursday night said Nelson had eaten about four or five pancakes when she suddenly fell to the floor and started shaking uncontrollably.

Two nursing students who were there immediately began lifesaving measures and were quickly joined by police officers and paramedics, Kalamaras said.

She was taken to a hospital in Bridgeport in critical but stable condition and transferred on Friday to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, where she died on Sunday (local time).

Fairfield Police Lt. Bob Kalamaras said Nelson suffered from food allergies but that they did not contribute to her death.

"It's a tragic event that started out as something fun," said Fairfield police Lt. Bob Kalamaras. "It was just a tragic accident."

Nelson was studying to be a social worker and was the vice president of her sorority, Kappa Delta.

Nelson's father, James Nelson, was a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police officer killed in the September 11 attacks in Manhattan.

The 40-year-old was killed while trying to rescue people trapped on the 27th floor of one of the towers. He also went into the smoking World Trade Center to rescue workers during the 1993 bombing, despite having asthma. His obituary said he was survived by two daughters, 11-year-old Anne and 5-year-old Caitlin.

Several thousand people gathered on the Sacred Heart campus Sunday night to remember Nelson, a member of the Kappa Delta sorority, and share their grief.

A Mass dedicated to her was followed by an impromptu candlelight vigil.

The Nelson sisters volunteered with the Resiliency Center of Newtown, helping survivors of the Sandy Hook School shooting deal with their losses.

Nelson was also involved with America's Camp, an annual retreat for children of 9/11 victims.

The university's Facebook page was filled with remembrances of Nelson after her passing on Sunday.

"Caitlin was one of the kindest and most thoughtful students I've been honored to teach," one user named Karen Calabrese wrote. "I'm heartbroken for her family and friends. Sending love and strength to her loved ones during this difficult time."

Another woman, Carol Martufi, wrote: "There are no words. My heart is broken over this tragic loss. Prayers to Caitlin, her family and friends and to the entire SHU family. May she RIP as she is reunited with her dad in heaven."

Flags on the campus were flown at half-staff in Nelson's honour on Monday.

- Daily Mail