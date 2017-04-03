Two explosions on St Petersburg metro rip through carriages, killing at least ten people

Two nail bombs on the metro in St Petersburg ripped through train carriages killing at least 10 people today.

The incident occurred at two separate locations including Sennaya Ploshchad train station leaving at least 50 injured including children.

Vladimir Putin is in his hometown of St Petersburg today for talks with the president of Belarus and has confirmed 'there are dead and injured' and offered his condolences to the families of those killed.

В Питере взрыв в метро

Eight ambulances are said to be at the scene and there are pictures emerging of bodies strewn across the platform.

The Life News website showed pictures of blown-out train doors and several injured people on the station platform.

Video of St. Petersburg subway explosion aftermath

Metro bosses said there were reports of a blast - possibly from an improvised explosive device - inside a train.

The subway's administration says several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and that an evacuation is underway Monday afternoon.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion.

Взрыв в Питерском метро

Фото из ВК, станция Технологический иснтитут

Putin is in discussion with the Director of the Federal Security Service who is inside the affected subway.

The leader of the Kremlin is visiting the city today and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.

Sennaya Ploshad is one of the Russian city's main metro stations, where three underground lines connect.

It is beneath the large 'Sennaya' shopping centre as well as the offices of Gazprombank, Russia's third largest bank.

