US newspaper's vicious take-down of 'demagogue' Trump

A US newspaper has launched an extraordinary four-part editorial attack on "dishonest President" Donald Trump.

The Los Angeles Times has not held back in its 1300 word critique of the President labelling him a narcissist and a demagogue who thrives on "fear and dishonesty" in its opening paragraph alone.

And this is just the first edition of the LA Times' vicious tirade - the paper promises to follow up with scathing editorial essays every day until Wednesday this week.

Under the headline "Our Dishonest President", the rant begins: "It was no secret during the campaign that Donald Trump was a narcissist and a demagogue who used fear and dishonesty to appeal to the worst in American voters. The LA Times called him unprepared and unsuited for the job he was seeking, and said his election would be a 'catastrophe'.

"Still, nothing prepared us for the magnitude of this train wreck."

Claiming to represent "those who oppose the new president's reckless and heartless agenda" whose voices aren't being heard, the Times Editorial Board goes on to describe Trump's decisions as "immensely dangerous" and "radically wrongheaded".

"What is most worrisome about Trump is Trump himself," it reads.

"He is a man so unpredictable, so reckless, so petulant, so full of blind self-regard, so untethered to reality that it is impossible to know where his presidency will lead or how much damage he will do to our nation.

"His obsession with his own fame, wealth and success, his determination to vanquish his enemies real and imagined, his craving for adulation - these traits were, of course, at the very heart of his scorched-earth outsider campaign; indeed, some of them helped get him elected.

Though the Times does focus on the President's character, its editorial also attacks his policies.

"In a matter of weeks, President Trump has taken dozens of real-life steps that, if they are not reversed, will rip families apart, foul rivers and pollute the air, intensify the calamitous effects of climate change and profoundly weaken the system of American public education for all," it reads, going on to attack his healthcare reform and defence spending policies.

And then it's back to the character assessment.

"Although his policies are, for the most part, variations on classic Republican positions ... they become far more dangerous in the hands of this imprudent and erratic man," it reads.

Previewing what's to come, the Times details the tantalising themes of its next three ballsy editorials: "Trumps shocking lack of respect", "His utter lack of regard for the truth" and "his scary willingness to repeat alt-right conspiracy".

The editorial series follows Trump's failure to seal a deal on health care within his own party last week, and his admission that the US is ready to act alone on North Korea if China doesn't take a firmer stand on its nuclear programme.

Trump is yet to respond to the explosive campaign, but it is expected to only fuel his campaign against the media industry and fuel further allegations of "fake news".

We'll be watching the President's Twitter feed, and of course the LA Times' website for its next instalment to drop.

