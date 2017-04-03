Cargo ship Steller Daisy carrying 16 Filipinos, 8 South Koreans missing near Uruguay

A cargo ship being used by a South Korean shipping company has gone missing in seas near Uruguay with 24 crew members.

Authorities said that two people had been rescued.

The ship went out of contact late on Friday, South Korea time, shortly after one of the crew members sent a text message to the shipping company saying the ship was taking on water, according to an official from Seoul's Foreign Ministry.

The official said the Uruguayan maritime police and a commercial vessel, which had been in neighbouring waters, were searching for the Stellar Daisy, which had departed from a port in Brazil on March 26.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, citing office rules, said 16 Filipinos and eight South Koreans were on the ship. He said it wasn't clear whether the ship sank or if the crew members escaped. He said the ship was registered in the Marshall Islands.

On Saturday, Uruguay's navy said that two of the 24 crew members had been found alive. Navy spokesman Gaston Jaunsolo said the search continues for more survivors.

