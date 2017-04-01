Homeless man charged with murder after family with 'hearts of gold' stabbed in England home

By Martin Evans

A homeless man accused of murdering a mother and her 13-year-old son had been invited to live in their home and offered a job at the family firm after he was spotted begging, it can be revealed.

Aaron Barley, 23, who had also been supported by a local church after falling on hard times, will appear in court on Saturday morning, charged with killing Tracey Wilkinson, 50, and her son Pierce and attempting to murder her husband, Peter, 47.

Mrs Wilkinson and her son died following an attack at their home in Stourbridge in the West Midlands, on Thursday morning.

Her husband remains in a critical but stable condition after being found with stab wounds in his back garden.

Shocked locals described the family as "Good Samaritans with hearts of gold" who had opened their home to a homeless person around Christmas.

Colin Elcock, a local Tory councillor, told how they had taken in a young man since Christmas and had proudly claimed he was making great progress.

The ward councillor said: "They took in a homeless person who was a local and Peter found him a job at his company.

"Tracey certainly looked after him with food and that kind of thing and Peter was very pleased to say they were helping him become a member of society again.



"We're hoping that Peter will of course pull through."

Another local claimed they had made the gesture after spotting a young man begging.

He said: "They were a very charitable couple, they were Good Samaritans and Tracey had a heart of gold.

"It doesn't surprise me at all that they would open up their home to somebody in need and provide them with a roof over their head. It was just in their nature. They were just so kind."

Meanwhile well-wishers continued to leave floral tributes outside the family home on leafy Greyhound Lane.

One poignant tribute read: "To my mate Tracey. Only the good die young. I'm going to miss you so very much. I can't believe your act of kindness had ended this way. Love you sweetheart, from Jo x x x x"

Friends of Pierce who laid tributes on their way to school with their parents were too upset to comment.

One message which was in a child's handwriting simply said: "To my friend Pierce RIP."

"The most amazing family. So many memories..." the message attached to the latest bouquet in #stourbridge where Tracey Wilkinson & son died pic.twitter.com/muzbU3szD9 — Phil Mackie (@philmackie) March 30, 2017

Cllr Elcock added: "I came down because I heard something terrible had happened from a colleague, but it wasn't until I got here that I realised how terrible.

"I had only been with Tracey last week at a ward meeting where she was, as always, very supportive of me.

"They were a lovely couple. Peter was a businessman, and used to travel a lot to the USA and Europe with his job.

"But both he and Tracey helped me deliver pamphlets for the mayoral elections."

- Daily Telegraph UK