Woman jailed for group sex with underage boys

A married mother-of-three who had sex with three underage boys has been branded a "dreadful mother" by a judge, a court heard yesterday.

Sentencing Amanda Tompkins to seven years imprisonment, Judge Francis Sheridan told the 39-year-old: "putting it bluntly, madam, you are sex mad."

"As simple as that - anything goes, doesn't matter the age, doesn't matter what stage of sobriety you were in."

Tompkins, of Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, was found guilty of 10 counts of physical and sexual abuse with six boys at her home whilst they were aged between 13 and 15 years old.

After engaging in sexual intercourse and oral sex with the boys, Tompkins, who was described as being a "highly sexual woman without boundaries", told one of them she was pregnant with his child and needed to have an abortion.

Appearing for sentencing via video link from prison, the court heard how Tompkins would invite teenagers to drink alcohol and smoke cannabis in her home before engaging in "stripteases" and sex acts - some of which were performed whilst her youngest children were at home.

Passing sentence at Aylesbury Crown Court, Judge Sheridan said: "You pleaded guilty to a most dreadful catalogue of sexual offending against young boys.

"You ran an open house and for that, you should read you ran a home of abuse with you as the abuser - there's no point in ducking it, no matter how drunk you were.

"Your definition of an adult is far away from the legal definition, one of your victims was just days away from his 14th birthday," he added.

"I watched you in this case, I saw no tears in your eyes. You are a disgrace as a mother and I do not hesitate to say that."

Prosecuting, Kim Peston described how the defendant had treated her home like a "party house", where the consumption of alcohol and cannabis was freely permitted in an "easy environment".

She told the court how Tompkins had first abused two boys in February last year, adding that she had become "suggestive" and performed a "striptease" for them in her living room.

The court also heard how she had attempted to "cajole" two other young boys into having sexual intercourse with her on another occasion, and had used Facebook in an attempt to pressure another into engaging sexual activity.

"You were prepared to abuse each of the boys for your own sexual gratification, you simply had a sexual drive that knew no ends. Nothing was enough.

"To your own children in your drunken state you were a dreadful mother, you sexually abused children while your own two youngest children were in the house."

Judge Sheridan said that Tompkins had flirted with her victims in a "predatory and highly sexualised way", adding that her actions were "outrageous" and had a "devastating" impact on their lives.

Listening as impact statements from her victims were read to Judge Sheridan, Tompkins was seen shaking her head and rolling her eyes as the details of her crimes were laid bare.

Mitigating, Peter De Feu said the "stay-at-home" mother had become lonely following the breakdown of her marriage, adding that her circumstances had created the "perfect storm" from which her crimes had manifested.

Commenting, a spokesman for the NSPCC described Tompkins as a "serial sexual predator" who "manipulated" her victims, adding that she should receive rehabilitory treatment whilst in prison to prevent her from reoffending following her release.

She was jailed for seven years, placed on the Sex Offender Registry, and banned from having any contact with underage children for life.

- Daily Telegraph UK