Cyclone Debbie: Floods in NSW and Queensland claim more lives

At least two people have died and around 20,000 more have been ordered to leave their homes after ex-Cyclone Debbie brought heavy rainfall and flooding to large parts of NSW.

In the Hunter Valley, the body of a 64-year-old woman was found submerged in four metres of water on Friday afternoon, the day after her car was swept off a causeway at Gungal.

The discovery came after the body of another woman was found on a property south of Murwillumbah around 8am.

Flooding is also troubling parts of southeast Queensland where more than 300 properties were at risk of being swamped by "unprecedented" floodwaters.

Low-lying areas of the Brisbane metropolitan area of Logan is expected to be among the worst affected as the Albert and Logan Rivers swell to never-before-seen levels.

Meanwhile further south, the main streets of Lismore were under water.

There are fears more victims will be discovered in the floodwaters, with state emergency volunteers still trying to complete dozens of rescues in northern NSW.

As night fell on Friday, about 1500 residents of the Tweed Shire town of Banora Point were cut off by rising water.

"Some are on the roofs of houses and trying to get to higher ground," an SES spokeswoman told AAP.

"The area is expected to be isolated for the next 24 to 36 hours."

It's the worst flooding in decades, and five local areas have been declared natural disaster zones - Ballina, Byron, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed.

About 628mm of rain has fallen over the Wilsons River valley since Thursday after ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie collided with a cold front from the south.

PREMIER TO VISIT DEBBIE-HIT NORTH

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will travel to north Queensland to see the destruction wrought by Cyclone Debbie, after wild weather caused widespread damage across the state.

Today, she will chair a disaster management meeting in Brisbane before heading to the Mackay and Whitsunday region, which was severely battered by the storm.

The restoration of electricity is of particular concern, with 50,000 properties in the Bowen, Mackay and Whitsunday regions still without electricity days after Debbie crossed the coast.

It is slowly being restored to petrol stations and other essential services at Airlie Beach, after generators were brought in on trucks on Friday.

The Mackay district's sugar crops have also been hit hard by the cyclone's wrath, with industry figures estimating $150 million damage had been done to local canegrowers' operations in the area.

- news.com.au, The Courier Mail

