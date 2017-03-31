Widowed and bruised - but still smiling: First pictures of London terror survivor since her husband was killed

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Smiling even though she is battered, bruised and standing on a shattered leg, this is the first picture of the American widow since her husband was murdered in the London terror attack.

Melissa Cochran, 46, from Utah, is "getting stronger every day" and thanked people for the 'outpouring of love and generosity' they have shown for her and her late husband Kurt, the Daily Mail reports.

Musician Cochran died on the final day of a trip to London to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when they were mown down on Westminster Bridge by a car driven by Khalid Masood last week.

He was thrown onto a concrete underpass while Mrs Cochran was left with a broken leg and a gashed head. A photograph of her being comforted by a passer-by on the pavement in the aftermath became one of the defining images of the attack.

Photographs of Mrs Cochran's extraordinary recovery in hospital have been posted on a crowdfunding page, which has already raised $75,000 (NZ$107,000) for her and their children.

The first shows her smiling while standing on crutches with her left leg in a cage after an operation.

In the other she is shown smiling in bed while taking a selfie surrounded by her family and friends.

Her brother Clint Payne said on the family's GoFundMe page: "Her health is steadily improving and she has been strengthened by the presence of her family. She is so grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity.

"So many people have been so kind, and we are deeply touched by their goodness and generosity.

"The most difficult part of all of this is that Kurt is no longer with us, and we miss him terribly. He was an amazing individual who loved everyone and tried to make the world a better place."

This week members of her family gathered at New Scotland Yard - and just 100 yards from the scene of the carnage - to thank all those who had helped them in recent days.

Clint Payne, Mr Cochran's brother-in-law, appeared with twelve other members of the family at a press conference and said: 'This has been a humbling and difficult experience but we have felt the love of so many people during these past several days. It's been a tender experience for our family to be together with Melissa here.

"Her health is steadily improving and she has been strengthened by the presence of her family. She is so grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity."

Payne thanked paramedics, medical personnel and all those who had helped them since the attack as it emerged the couple were fulfilling a dream to go sightseeing in London when tragedy struck.

"The most difficult part of all of this is that Kurt is no longer with us and we miss him terribly,' added Payne.

"He was an amazing individual who loved everyone and tried to make the world a better place."

It emerged that the couple had been visiting Mrs Cochran's parents Sandra and Dimmon who have been working for four months as missionaries at the London Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Kurt and Melissa - also known as 'Missy' - were visiting London and other parts of Europe for the first time after arriving in Britain on March 3 before visiting Scotland, Ireland Belgium, Holland and Germany.

However, members of the family refused to condemn killer Masood or his actions as Clint Payne added: "There is no ill feeling. We wouldn't bear ill feelings towards anyone and we can draw strength as a family from that.

"Kurt's whole life was an example of focusing on the positive - not pretending that negative things don't exist but not living our life in the negative - that's what we chose to do."

Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest, a court heard yesterday.

The 52-year-old killer was pronounced dead at 3.35pm - just under an hour after he embarked on his murderous mission on Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament, an inquest into his death was told.

Westminster Coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox also took the unusual step of offering her sympathies to Masood's family, "who are also victims of this incident".

Coroners Officers Eric Sword told inquest that the terrorist had been identified by "finger prints and DNA".

Masood was taken to St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sword said: "The cause of death was gun-shot wound to the chest. His time of death was recorded at 15.35."

Detective Superintendent John Crossley gave the court a summary of the events that left four people dead - Kurt Cochrane, Aysha Frade, Leslie Rhodes and PC Keith Palmer - and over 35 injured.

The Counter Terrorist Bureau detective said: "On Wednesday 22 March 2017 at approx 2.40pm a male drove a Hyundai motor vehicle, registration EK66 RWO, northbound over Westminster Bridge towards the Houses of Parliament.

"The driver mounted the pavement twice in the an apparently deliberate attempt to target pedestrians, before mounting the pavement for a final time and crashing his vehicle into the east parliament gates of the Houses of Parliament."

Det Supt Crossley said there were some 140 'significant witnesses' to the carnage out of a potential 1,500 potential witnesses to the 82-second terror attack.

PC Keith Palmer, 48, was stabbed, American tourist Cochran, and Aysha Frade, 44, died from multiple injuries that afternoon and retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, died later in hospital of his injuries.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission has launched an investigation into Masood's death and will report directly to senior coroner Dr Wilcox, the court heard.

No member of Masood's family attended the 15-minute hearing at Westminster's Coroners Court but Dr Wilcox offered them her sympathies.

She told the court: "I take a moment to pass my sympathies to the family of Masood, who are also all victims of this incident."

The inquest was adjourned until May and will be heard in full at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Earlier in his life, Masood, formerly called Adrian Elms, had lived in Tunbridge Wells, Kent and Rye and Eastbourne, East Sussex, where he picked up a number of convictions for petty crime and violence.

After having two children with a previous partner, he was jailed twice and is understood to have converted to Islam while in prison.

Upon his release, he married a Muslim woman and travelled to Saudi Arabia to teach English.

In the years before his attack, he lived near a number of known radicals in Luton before travelling between homes in east London and Birmingham.

It also emerged today that Masood was, as he claimed on his CV, a graduate, having received a bachelor degree in economic history in the 1990s.

- Daily Mail