'That was some weird s***': What George W. Bush really thought of Donald Trump's inaugural speech

By Jennifer Smith

George W. Bush was apparently heard muttering "that was some weird s***" after President Trump's Inaugural address. He is pictured above at the ceremony exchanging whispers with Hillary Clinton. Photo/Getty Images
He [George W. Bush] maintains a dignified silence when nudged for his view of Donald Trump.

But President George W. Bush apparently dropped his diplomacy at the billionaire's inauguration, according to Daily Mail.

New York Magazine reports that after The Donald finished his speech, which was peppered with surprises including "American carnage", Bush made no effort to hide what he thought of it.

"That was some weird s***," he said, according to three separate sources who heard him.

The uninhibited reaction is a far cry from the reluctance Bush showed to tear in to the president earlier this year during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel.

He dodged the comedian's repeated attempts to bait him in to mocking Trump, laughing along politely instead.

The apparent inauguration outburst however falls in line with his brother's view of the new president.

Jeb Bush has been vocal in his criticism of Trump and how he expresses himself.

"He hasn't shifted to being president in the way that people are used to, and I think that's the problem."

Trump's Inaugural speech in January was both praised and derided. It included unexpected phrases like "American carnage" and lampooned his political predecessors. Photo/Getty Images
While the president and his team herald his Twitter use as a way of communicating directly with his followers, Jeb said he was yet to put it to good use.

"He should stop saying things that aren't true," he told The Washington Examiner.

While his critique of Trump's speech landed on only a few ears, all eyes were on George W. as he struggled with a rain poncho at the January 21 inauguration.

He was among esteemed guests who rushed to take cover as the heavens opened halfway through the president's remarks.

- Daily Mail

