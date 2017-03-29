Schools close as 600km stretch of Queensland coastline braces for deluge

By Tracey Ferrier

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Every school in southeast Queensland has been closed and employers have been urged to send workers home early as the region braces for likely flash flooding.

The vast rain depression that was Cyclone Debbie has a 600km stretch of Australia's southeast on high alert, and the weather bureau says a month's worth of rain could fall in the next 24 hours.

The government has taken the unprecedented decision to close all schools in the southeast, from Agnes Waters south to the NSW border, and west to Nanango - about the distance between Auckland and Wellington.





ALL SCHOOLS FROM AGNES WATER TO NSW BORDER TO CLOSE TODAY & OUT WEST TO NANANGO. #bigwet #alert pic.twitter.com/xLS3U7kpLF — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) March 29, 2017

The directive includes every public, independent and Catholic school in the region.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has warned of the potential for public transport closures later in the day and said peak hour this afternoon would be a "nightmare".

She's appealed to employers to stagger finishing times to spare the road network from chaos.

Queensland's Minister for police fire and emergency Mark Ryan warned road visibility would be poor and driving conditions would be challenging.

Continued below.

Related Content Cyclone Debbie: Looters on Whitsunday Islands told 'leave town, you are not welcome' Grave concern for Whitsundays' tourism industry after Cyclone Debbie Video Watch: Officials discuss power of cyclone Debbie

"If you can avoid travelling on the road please do," he said. "We don't want to lose a Queenslander."

Brisbane and the Gold and Sunshine Coasts are already seeing very heavy rain and winds are picking up. Gusts are expected to reach 90km/h, and possibly 125km/h before the system moves offshore early tomorrow.

Trad cautioned that people must not underestimate the danger the wild weather might pose.

"We do know that rainfall currently being experienced in some parts of southeast Queensland is in excess of the 250mm that was predicted yesterday. So we know that flash flooding is a real live issue throughout the southeast Queensland corner," she said.

Children already at school will be cared for, but Trad said parents should arrange to pick up their children as soon as possible.

"We don't want parents and children to be on the road in 90km/h [wind] or heavy rainfall," Trad said.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said the schools closure was "an unprecedented late call".

"This weather event, which is significant, is causing us to make calls very, very early."

"Do not underestimate the power and potential of this rainfall. This can't be underestimated all down the eastern seaboard," Stewart said.

"We need to make sure we are taking action, strong action, now."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is on her way back from the northern cyclone strike zone to Brisbane for emergency meetings about the weather crisis.

This morning she said ex-cyclone Debbie was far from done with Queensland.

"Everyone thinks because the cyclone has now been downgraded to a low-pressure system, that everything's okay. This is the time where we can see maximum damage and also loss to human life."

- AAP