Nasa launches amazing database of iconic images

Floating in deep space, Jeff Williams takes the best selfie in history with an amazing reflection of planet Earth shining in his visor. CREDIT: NASA
Nasa has launched a jaw-dropping database of some of history's greatest ever images.

Members of the public can now log in to a media bank of the American space agency's most incredible photo, video and audio files.

Astronuats Robert L Curbeam (left) and Christer Fuglesang work on the International Space Station while in orbit over New Zealand, offering the pair a jaw-dropping view of Wellington.
With more than 140,000 files to choose from, the absorbing catalogue documents some of the most iconic moment's in human history and mankind's greatest achievements.

Among the highlights are photographs taken by the Apollo 11 crew - the landmark 1969 mission that saw man walk on the moon for the first time.

Earth rising over the moon's horizon, taken by the crew of Apollo 11. CREDIT: NASA
Stunning images of Mars, Jupiter and Neptune are also available, as well as a raft of highly detailed images of supernovas and the Milky Way.

In an online post announcing the launch of the Nasa Image and Video Library, spokesman John Yembrick said new and archive images, video and audio files would continually be added.

"Nasa officially has launched a new resource to help the public search and download out-of-this-world images, videos and audio files by keyword and metadata searches from Nasa.gov. The Nasa Image and Video Library website consolidates imagery spread across more than 60 collections into one searchable location," Yembrick said.

Nasa's Curiosity rover took this incredibly detailed image of a sloping hillside landscape on Mars last September, also revealing the planet's dusty haze. CREDIT: NASA
Neil Armstrong's iconic photograph of Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin from the 1969 Apollo 11 mission which saw the first crew to land on the moon.
Click here to search the database.

