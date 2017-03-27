Two teenage friends found at bottom of cliffs in unexplained circumstances

Two teenage boys found dead at cliffs in Cleveland in unexplained circumstances have been named by police, as the families say they do not have any answers for the tragedy.

Harry Watson and Alex Yeoman, both 17, were discovered at Huntcliff in Saltburn on Saturday NZT, the Daily Telegraph reports.

They are understood to be childhood friends and attended Freebrough College in Middlesborough, a specialist engineering college.

A police investigation is underway to establish how the tragedy occurred.

Paying tribute to her son Harry, Tanya Watson wrote on Facebook: "It is with great sadness and sorrow that last night our precious 17-year-old son Harry Watson has passed away.

"Family are all informed and I know you are all after answers about my op (sic) well as u can imagine this has been postponed please understand at this difficult time we don't have many answers but Harry is one of the gifts in life always there for everyone and anyone.

"He will always live in our hearts and we will get through this as the strong family that we are because that's what Harry would have wanted we love him all the world love you minions (sic) my Harry."

Alex's sister, Samantha Walker, wrote on Facebook: "Feeling really upset today as found out last night that my younger brother Alex Yeoman and his best mate harry have died. Rest in peace to the both you gone but you will never be forgotten Alex love you to the moon and back".

A friend of Harry's wrote on social media: "Harry was one of a kind, he had a beautiful smile that lit up a room and a huge heart".

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances but said they were not treating the deaths as suspicious.

Tributes have been left at the scene to the boys, both from the East Cleveland area.

Both families are being supported by specialist officers, the force added.

In a statement Cleveland Police said: "The families of the boys are being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."



Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- Daily Telegraph UK