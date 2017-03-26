6:40pm Sun 26 March
Hong Kong shopping centre escalator reverses direction injuring 18 shoppers

By Megan Charles

A shopping centre escalator in Hong Kong suddently reversed direction, sending shoppers tumbling at high speed.

The escalator in Langham Place shopping centre, Mong Kok, was full of people when it suddenly changed direction, injuring 18 people.

A witness said that the escalator travelled "twice as fast" in reverse.

A spokeswoman for Langham Place claimed the machine had passed a recent inspection, but that the firm was "highly concerned" and has asked the relevant contractor to investigate the incident.

- Daily Telegraph UK

