Former NZ TV host Phillip Schofield is mercilessly mocked on Twitter for act of 'defiance' following London terror attack

On Thursday evening, as the nation still reeled from the shocking attacks that took place in Westminster a day before, Phillip Schofield carried out a symbolic act.

The TV presenter took to his Instagram account to share a shot of the Houses of Parliament, and reveal that he was walking across Westminster Bridge, in "tribute and defiance" to those hurt and killed by Khalid Masood.

And while his gesture was met with praise on the photo-sharing site, things were largely the polar opposite on Twitter, where countless users mercilessly mocked him in a series of rib-tickling memes.

After defeating ISIS Philip Schofield has now patented a machine that turns Car emissions into a zesty drink. pic.twitter.com/9yqU6sHmc1 — Davies (@DeltaDeltaOBE) March 24, 2017

"Just love @schofe's bravery this morning. His voice could be heard echoing across the Thames," one wrote alongside an alter photo with him dressed a soldier. "Take cover. Bring up Piat."

While another user shared a picture of a silver George's Cross - the second highest award of the UK honours system - captioning it: "I'd like to award you this George's cross @schofe for your bravery in walking across a bridge #Schofieldsbravery."

One other user ribbed the TV presenter with a Napoleonic inspired picture and chaos around: "Rare photograph capturing national hero Phillip Schofield defiantly Westminster Bridge to battle ISIS."

Before another shared a picture with their lunch: "I'm with you @schofe. I am eating this dangerously unhealthy burger in tribute and defiance. ISIS just got killed. #Tributeanddefiance."

A number of other social media users kept their ribbing to strictly 140 characters as they teased the ITV darling.

"And tomorrow Philip Schofield is going to walk across Charing Cross Road when the lights are green," wrote one Twitter user. "F***ing maverick this fella."

Wrote another: "Philip Schofield walks across Westminster Bridge in defiance. Haha Jesus f***ing Christ. Bet ISIS are s***ting themselves."

"Breaking: Phillip Schofield pledges to roll a garden pea using only his nose across every bridge in the UK in 7 days in defiance of ISIS," a third sarcastically wrote.

Due to an amazing piece of foresight I can offer 200 'Philip Schofield Crossing Westminster Bridge' memorial cheeseboards at £12.99 each. — McGlove (@Clarrknulp) March 24, 2017

The star's post came amid the country's shock, after Khalid Masood drove a vehicle into crowds on Westminster Bridge before making his way to the Houses of Parliament and stabbing police officer Keith Palmer to death.

His horrific storm of attacks left four innocent victims dead and another 40 injured.

And when he hosted his popular ITV show This Morning the following day, he began the broadcast with an impassioned speech.

With co-host Holly Willoughby beside him, he said: "It was a scene of tragedy, but among the harrowing images are heroes.

"PC Keith Palmer, who lost his life while trying to protect our democracy. The doctors and nurses who ran towards the carnage to help. And the kindness of the passers by.

"They are the Britain we love, the country we know - the spirit that one man tried to destroy.'

Philip Schofield walk of "Tribute & Defiance" Philips footprints will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/O6626ENMGG — Davies (@DeltaDeltaOBE) March 24, 2017

And on Friday morning, Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford looked sombre as they walked across the reopened Westminster Bridge to pay tribute to those caught up in the devastating events.

"On our way into work this morning, we thought we wanted to go there and walk over the bridge and reflect on what happened," the popular presenter, 57, revealed on ITV's This Morning as the pair took over from Holly and Phil for the day.

Ruth added: "It's extraordinary actually that it's opened so quickly and the buses were running and people were obviously going to work ..."

Eamonn interjected: "I think it opened too quickly. I actually think out of decency they should have closed the pedestrian walkway, because we were walking past there and we knew where certain people were killed."

Ruth agreed with his viewpoint, saying: "Yes, I found it very difficult because you've seen such graphic photos (in the media) and I found it very hard and was thinking, if you were the family of those people who have been killed.

"But I was also talking to a photographer who was out there this morning and he said, 'No, I think it's good, it shows that we will not be beaten by these people'."

Eamonn further reflected: "But life doesn't go on for the families of those people involved and I think just a small period of reflection.

"I think the first thing the Prime Minister should have done was to go out there with a wreath - instead of addressing the House of Commons - to commemorate the people who died in that slaughter.

Breaking: IS in turmoil after Philip Schofield's bridge walk. Rumours circulating he's upping the stakes with a walk through a local park. pic.twitter.com/8dvVCChhFW — Rob Howland (@HowlandRobin) March 24, 2017

"And I just think a day or two of closing that bridge or a day of national reflection because it's just so sad. Families will be forever affected."

- Daily Mail