First pictures emerged of London terrorist as mum breaks silence after deadly attack

The first pictures of London terrorist Khalid Masood have emerged, including one of him smiling in a school sports team as a teenager.

London's Metropolitan police released the undated mugshot of the man behind the attacks that left five people, including Masood, dead.

The attacker was born Adrian Russell Elms in Kent to a 17-year-old single mother but later changed his surname to that of his stepdad, becoming Adrian Ajao.

He converted to Islam in 2009 and changed his name again to Khalid Masood but used several other aliases including Khalid Choudry, police said.

VAMPIRE' WITH 'SPLIT PERSONALITY'

The attacker grew up in the UK's south and went to Huntleys Secondary School for Boys in Tunbridge Wells where the pictures were taken.

He was described as a bright student before turning to a criminal life and converting to Islam around 2009 and changing his name to Khalid Masood.

At one point he ran a television repair business and taught English in Saudi Arabia where he described himself as "friendly and approachable".

He claimed to have an economics degree on his CV and said he was a "good listener" who exercised four or five times a week.

"I have demonstated an ability to explain ideas in a clear, confident and professional manner," he wrote.

Eleven arrests have been made in London and Birmingham over the attack with a 39-year-old woman released on bail.

Neighbours at his Birmingham address said he had been dubbed a "vampire" for walking the streets at night wearing black.

Polish woman Anna Goras, 32, told The Sun he had a "split personality" where: "His face would change in a moment and his eyes would go hard and look evil."

"It's hard to think that a man who gave me and my kids a lift home from school could have turned into a killer," she said.

MOTHER 'TOO UPSET' TO COMMENT

Khalid Masood's mother she is "too upset" to comment on the attack.

Janet Ajao, 69, was approached at her farmhouse in South West Wales by The Sun before speaking briefly with a police officer.

A police source said: "She is too upset and adamant she won't make any comment on anything at the moment."

The attacker's mother and her husband Phillip, who is Masood's stepdad, live in the village of Trelech in Welsh-speaking rural Carmarthenshire. Pictures on a local craft website Folksy shows she runs an online business selling handmade bags and cushions.

Two undercover cars were stationed outside the family home although there was no evidence of it being searched or the family having done anything wrong.

Masood's neighbour in Birmingham Iwona Romek described the man she had lived next to for five months as "normal family man who liked to take care of his garden."

She said he had a wife and young child and identified the assailant after he was pictured on a stretcher after the attack.

HISTORY OF A KILLER

Police said Masood had been jailed twice for violent crimes including stabbing a man in the face in 2003.

He has two half-brothers Alexander and Paul Ajao. Paul, 50, lives in Oxfordshire and runs a number of florists and fabric companies.

Deputy Commissioner Rowley said the force had made two "significant" arrests overnight leading to eleven people in custody and one woman who was released on bail.

He said five searches were ongoing and 16 had been completed, with "massive amounts" of computer data seized during the raids.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who knew Khalid Masood well. Anybody who understands who his associates were and places he's recently visited," he said.

FIFTH VICTIM NAMED

A fifth person has died after injuries sustained in the attack. He has been named as Leslie Rhodes, a 75-year-old man from South London.

Two people remain in critical condition, one with life threatening injuries. Two police officers also remain in hospital including PC Kris Aves who is said to be facing "life changing injuries".

The father, 35, was walking across Westminster Bridge with two colleagues "when the car came from out of nowhere".

He underwent eight hours of surgery following the attack.

sister Nikki Tapner, 42, said: "I don't know that much about what's going on.

"All I have been told is he has been hurt but his life is not in danger. My parents are there with him."

Deputy Commissioner Rowley said at least 50 people were injured in the attack with 31 requiring hospitalisation.

US TOURIST SHARES FINAL PICTURE

US tourist Staci Martin has shared a picture she took with slain policeman Keith Palmer within an hour of his death.

The Florida woman said she asked the police guard for a picture outside Westminster.

"It's my first time in London and I see his hat and I'm like I have to take a picture of him with his hat," she told ABC News.

"I walked up to him and said 'do you mind if I take a picture?' He said 'no problem', he was really nice."

SLIVER OF TIME

It's also emerged that Khalid Masood managed to run through the gates of Parliament as they were opened for a car carrying Acting Police Commissioner Craig Mackey who was leaving a ceremony at Parliament House.

Commissioner Mackey revealed yesterday he was a witness to the event and had to give a statement like anyone else.

The bizarre coincidence will be subject to investigation as questions have been raised over whether security could have been any more stringent at the site.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said a full review will be conducted. Police and emergency services have been praised for their response.

