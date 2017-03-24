London terror attack: Two more arrests

Two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, bringing the total number of people arrested to nine.

Scotland Yard's top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley says the suspects were held overnight in the West Midlands and north west as he revealed that the killer's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao.

The Guardian reported one woman who was arrested in connection with the attack has been released on bail. Police have seized 2700 items and taken 3500 statements from people.

They've searched five properties and another 16 searches are ongoing, The Guardian reported.

Rowley appealed to the public for information about the killer, who was also known as Adrian Elms but was using the name Khalid Masood at the time of the attack.

The officer also revealed that the fourth member of the public injured in the attack, who died in hospital last night, was 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham, south London.

Rowley said two people remain in hospital in a critical condition, one with a life-threatening injuries.

Two police officers injured in the attack are also in hospital with "significant injuries".

Assistant Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley: Sadly last

night another man died in hospital, Leslie Rhodes, aged 75 #WestminsterAttack — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 24, 2017

A/Dep Cmsr Rowley: Two people remain in hospital in critical

condition one with life threatening injuries #WestminsterAttack — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 24, 2017

