10:21pm Fri 24 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

London terror attack: Two more arrests

In this image taken from video police officers gather around a car adjacent to Houses of Parliament in London. Photo / AP
In this image taken from video police officers gather around a car adjacent to Houses of Parliament in London. Photo / AP

Two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, bringing the total number of people arrested to nine.

Scotland Yard's top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley says the suspects were held overnight in the West Midlands and north west as he revealed that the killer's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao.

The Guardian reported one woman who was arrested in connection with the attack has been released on bail. Police have seized 2700 items and taken 3500 statements from people.

They've searched five properties and another 16 searches are ongoing, The Guardian reported.

Rowley appealed to the public for information about the killer, who was also known as Adrian Elms but was using the name Khalid Masood at the time of the attack.

The officer also revealed that the fourth member of the public injured in the attack, who died in hospital last night, was 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham, south London.

Rowley said two people remain in hospital in a critical condition, one with a life-threatening injuries.

Two police officers injured in the attack are also in hospital with "significant injuries".





More to come

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 24 Mar 2017 22:22:05 Processing Time: 6ms