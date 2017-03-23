'Suck it up, cupcake': school warns pupils that feeling low is not an excuse to take the day off sick

A grammar school has taken a no-nonsense approach to students who attempt to get authorised sick leave, telling those who miss lessons to "suck it up cupcake".

Norton Knatchbull School in Ashford, Kent, emailed students last week warning that the increase in absences due to illness were unacceptable.

In the message, sent to sixth form students, staff attached a picture which read "suck it up cupcake... deal with it like the mature adult you think you are."

According to head of sixth form, Jenny Tomkins, excuses including "being hot, feeling slightly faint, headaches, tummy aches and generally feeling slightly low" are not reasonable explanations for missing school.

However, some parents at the school have taken issue with the email, complaining that their children are under pressure and that the dismissive approach taken was unfair.

According to one parent, the policy was "outrageous" and undermined those students who suffer from depression, anxiety and panic attacks.

Susanne Staab, headmistress at Norton Knatchbull, said the school had not intended to "offend" pupils or parents but was determined to reinforce its high standards of attendance.

"There was an email that went to students by the head of sixth form and the intention was to remind the students of the high standard of attendance that we expect," she added.

"The intention was not to offend, but unfortunately it has offended a couple of people and some parents have made their feelings known to us.

"But parents do feel that their child is very well supported and we feel we give a lot of support for our pupils' welfare.

"We are obviously very sorry that it caused any offence and the head of sixth form has sent out another email explaining where she was coming from."

Mrs Staab added that school had took students' welfare "very seriously", but reaffirmed that the school had identified an issue with attendance in recent months.

"The school takes its students' welfare, including mental wellbeing, very seriously. We have a strong pastoral support team in place which is dedicated to the welfare of all our students," she added.

"When reviewing attendance, the school always ensures that special circumstances and medical conditions, including mental health, are taken into account.

"The school is proud of the excellent attendance its students generally maintain and monitors this regularly to ensure that these high standards are maintained."

