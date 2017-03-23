Fourth victim in London attack dies in hospital after life support withdrawn

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A 75-year-old man has died tonight as a result of injuries sustained yesterday's terror attack in London.

He becomes the fourth victim of terrorist Khalid Masood, who was shot dead outside the Houses of Parliament.

Police have not released any information about the identity or nationality of the latest victim, who died in hospital tonight.

A statement from police said: "Detectives investigating the terrorist attack in Westminster on Wednesday, March 22 can confirm that a 75-year-old man died tonight, Thursday, 23 March.

"The man had been receiving medical treatment in hospital following the attack and life support was withdrawn this evening.

"Next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained family liaison officers."

Details about the identity of the victim will not be released by the Metropolitan Police today, a spokesman told MailOnline.

Earlier tonight King's College Hospital revealed that two victims were fighting for their lives.

It is not known whether the man who died tonight was one of them. No details have been released about the latest victim.

