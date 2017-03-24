Who are victims of London terror attack: American tourist Kurt Cochran and mother Aysha Frade named alongside PC Keith Palmer

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Four people were killed, including an unarmed police officer and a mother of two, and around 40 others were injured, after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster during a suspected terror attack.

Scotland Yard's most senior anti-terror officer Mark Rowley said one policeman, two civilians and the attacker died, including a woman hit by the attacker's car before he reached Parliament. She was confirmed dead by a doctor at St Thomas' Hospital.

The unarmed police officer who was killed inside the gates of Parliament was named as PC Keith Palmer, a 48-year-old husband and father.

One of the two civilians was a 43-year-old British woman of Galician origin, Spanish media has reported, naming her as Aysha Frade.

The other civilian killed was American tourist Kurt Cochran.

PC Keith Palmer

PC Palmer had worked for the Metropolitan Police for 15 years, having previously served in the armed forces.

"He was someone who left for work today expecting to return home at the end of his shift - and he had every right to expect that would happen," Rowley said.

Online donations have poured in for PC Palmer on JustGiving, with thousands of pounds already raised to help support his family.

Statement from his family: 'We love him so much'

"Keith will be remembered as a wonderful dad and husband. A loving son, brother and uncle. A long-time supporter of Charlton FC.

"Dedicated to his job and proud to be a police officer, brave and courageous. A friend to everyone who knew him.

"He will be deeply missed. We love him so much.

"His friends and family are shocked and devastated by his loss and ask that they are left to grieve alone in peace."

'A lovely man, a friend': Ex-colleague, James Cleverly MP

"I've known Keith for 25 years. We served together in the Royal Artillery before he became a copper. A lovely man, a friend. I'm heartbroken," James Cleverly MP said.

"My thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of PC Keith Palmer. A brave man."

Paying tribute to the officer, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Keith Palmer was killed while bravely doing his duty -- protecting our city and the heart of our democracy from those who want to destroy our way of life.

"My heart goes out to his family, friends and colleagues.

"He personifies the brave men and women of our police and emergency services who work around the clock to keep us safe - tonight all Londoners are grateful to them."

We all mourn for PC Keith Palmer and send the deepest condolences to his family. He died protecting all of us at Westminster. — Ed Miliband (@Ed-Miliband) March 22, 2017

Tributes were paid to him by MPs, including former Labour leader Ed Miliband who said: "We all mourn for PC Keith Palmer and send the deepest condolences to his family. He died protecting all of us at Westminster."

Labour MP Keir Starmer said: "Thank you PC Keith Palmer. No need for words about us or Parliament. Just all thoughts to your family."

Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh expressed "deepest sympathy"to the officer's family.

I' ve known Keith for 25 years. We served together in the Royal Artillery before he became a copper. A lovely man, a friend. I' m heartbroken. https://t.co/LgF4rQ7Vmg — James Cleverly MP (@JamesCleverly) March 22, 2017

He added: "This incident sadly shows the dangers our colleagues face on a daily basis. They show incredible bravery protecting the public."

Chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales Steve White said "no words can capture how members of the policing family will feel".

The husband of murdered MP Jo Cox has said the "name I will remember"from the Westminster atrocity is PC Keith Palmer - not his killer.

I don' t care about the name of the attacker. This is the name I will remember. https://t.co/2azZHWkJAk — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) March 22, 2017

Brendan Cox, whose wife was stabbed and shot by a right-wing extremist outside her constituency office last June, said the identity of the suspected terrorist was irrelevant.

Sharing a picture of Palmer on his Twitter feed, he wrote: "I don't care about the name of the attacker.

"This is the name I will remember."

Explaining why PC Palmer was unarmed, Rowley said: "Our parliamentary protection team are a combination of armed and unarmed officers doing different roles, and sadly the officer who lost his life today was unarmed.

PC Keith Palmer was killed doing his duty -- protecting our city and our democracy from those who want to destroy our way of life. pic.twitter.com/hTI1Qqw6M3 — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) March 22, 2017

"He was supported by armed colleagues who shot and killed the attacker.

"He (the attacker) tried to enter Parliament and was stopped at the gate."

Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins added: "#RIP PC Keith Palmer, brutally murdered today carrying out his duty helping to protect Parliament and the freedom of our Country."

The Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents officers from the force, said: "PC Keith Palmer. Our brave Met Police colleague who today made the ultimate sacrifice #LestWeForget"

A chorus of thanks also came from politicians on all sides of the House.

Thank you PC Keith Palmer - to your bravery many others owe their lives and safety https://t.co/gTMLdsqN34 — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) March 22, 2017

Home Affairs Select Committee chairwoman Yvette Cooper, who was in the Palace of Westminster when the terrorist burst through the gates, said: "Thank you PC Keith Palmer - to your bravery many others owe their lives and safety"

Labour MP Barry Gardiner was also caught up in the lockdown and posted a picture of armed police moving through Parliament.

He tweeted: "Going to bed alive, safe and well thanks to PC Keith Palmer. God bless him, his family and all those killed or injured. Terror will not win."

Geoffrey Cox, Conservative MP, wrote: "Deeply sad that a brave PC, Keith Palmer, died in the service of his country, doing his duty today. We should be proud to know such men."

MP Chi Onwurah tweeted: "As I left Parliament a police officer apologised for keeping us waiting. Cannot overstate courage & grace of those who protect us Thank you."

The last death of a Met Police officer on duty was in September 2013 when 47-year-old Pc Andrew Duncan was killed as he attempted to stop a speeding vehicle in Sutton, south London.

Aysha Frade

Frade was a married mother-of-two, according to Spanish newspaper La Voz de Galicia.

She was born in Britain and had a Portuguese husband called John Frade.

According to reports, she was leaving work at the DLD college near the Westminster Bridge, where she was a department head and taught Spanish, when she lost her life in the attack.

She is to have been crossing the bridge to pick up her children, aged 8 and 11, from school.

Speaking outside the family's former house, neighbour Patricia Scotland said she had known John Frade all his life, adding that she had first met Aysha when the couple first started dating.

She added that the couple had been "lovely family"and had two young girls together.

"I've known them for 40 years. She was such a kind lovely woman," she said.

"Now to hear this, it's a shock I tell you. The reality sank in.

"The last time I spoke to them was new year and Christmas. I spoke to them on the phone, you know, to wish them well.

"I was going to give John a call this morning. We were neighbours from when John was a little baby, I've known him all his life.

"She was a lovely lady. I just can't believe what I'm hearing this morning."

Aysha Frade, one of the victims of the Westminster terror attack, was "a highly regarded and loved" member of staff at DLD College London, her principal Rachel Borland said.

Borland said in a statement: "We are all deeply shocked and saddened at the news that one of the victims yesterday was a member of our staff, Aysha Frade. All our thoughts and our deepest sympathies are with her family. We will be offering every support we can to them as they try to come to terms with their devastating loss.

"Aysha worked as a member of our administration team at the college. She was highly regarded and loved by our students and by her colleagues. She will be deeply missed by all of us."

Kurt Cochran

Another victim of the Westminster terror attack, which left four dead yesterday, has been identified as Kurt Cochran, an American tourist.

Mr Cochrain, 54, was an engineer who also owned his own music studio in Utah and spoke of his passion for music.

He is believed to have been killed while walking on Westminster Bridge as a car mowed down pedestrians.

Mr Cochran's wife, Melissa, was also injured in the attack.

A great American, Kurt Cochran, was killed in the London terror attack. My prayers and condolences are with his family and friends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2017

She sustained a broken leg and rib, but it is not believed to be critical.

Mrs Cochran's sister, Shantell Payne, wrote on Facebook: "With a heavy heart I must pass the sad news of our beautiful brother, father, husband, son and friend Kurt Cochran.

"He could not overcome the injuries he received in the London terror attacks.

"This pain is so heart wrenching and raw it has rocked our family and all that knew him to its core.

"We will miss Kurt beyond words.

"We love you Kurt. RIP.

"Melissa Payne Cochran is in the hospital with a broken leg, rib and a cut on her head but will recover from her injuries. Sending all the love to her for a quick recovery."

Mr Cochran was a keen musician, according to friends who posted their condolences on social media, and played the guitar.

He described himself as a "self-starting business owner" and spoke frequently of his passion for music.

In a 2014 interview with a local newspaper about his business, he spoke about his background.

He said that he "grew up in Maryland, lived in Texas for a while, then ended up in Salt Lake City in 1983."

Mr Cochran was also a big rock music fan, explaining: "As I grew older, hard rock/heavy metal took over as my favorite genres, like Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Rush and Aerosmith."

The music fan managed to achieve his dream of opening his own recording studio in 2007, and it appeared to be a roaring success, with customers giving it rave reviews.

One customer wrote: "I cannot say enough good things about Onion Street Studio. Very reasonable pricing. Creative and productive environment. Flexible hours and great people. I never felt pushed or pigeonholed into a direction I did not want to go. I will never use anyone but OSS! All around great experience!"

The wounded

Colleen Anderson, a doctor at St Thomas' Hospital, said that some people who were on the bridge suffered "catastrophic injuries".

A woman who fell into the Thames was rescued and given urgent medical treatment on a nearby pier.

A party of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge, while four students from Edge Hill University in Ormskirk were also hurt -- two described as "walking wounded", and another couple said to have minor injuries.

Three school children on a trip from France are among the injured in the London terror attack, their teacher has told The Telegraph. Two of them are believed to be in a critical condition.

A spokesman for the French foreign ministry confirmed that three pupils from the Saint-Joseph high school in Concarneau, Brittany, were among the injured. Bernard Cazeneuve, the French prime minister, later tweeted: "Solidarity with our British friends struck terribly, full support to the injured French pupils, their families and their classmates."

Two of the three pupils are in a "critical condition" and the third is in the operating theatre, according to parents who spoke to local media in Brittany.

South Korea's foreign ministry said that five South Koreans in their 50s and 60s were among the 40 people injured.

The ministry said they were hurt when they were caught up in a stampede of people trying to escape the attack.

It says four of the South Koreans suffered broken bones and other injuries and a woman in her late 60s needed an operation to treat a head injury.

Romania's foreign ministry said that two Romanians were wounded in the attack and had been taken to a hospital for treatment.

There were no further details on the identity of the two or how seriously they were injured. The ministry said it had been informed by authorities in London.

- Daily Telegraph UK